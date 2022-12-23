Metronome

door Adrien Plazas
adrienplazas.com
Keep the tempo

Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.

You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.

Geïnstalleerde grootte~2 MB
Download­grootte705 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties14.114
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome
Probleem meldenhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adrienplazas.Metronome

