Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

Geïnstalleerde grootte~18 MB
Download­grootte11 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties146.786
Licentiehttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
Project­websitehttps://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/debug_downloads.html
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector
