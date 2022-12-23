AbiWord
A word processor
AbiWord is a free word processing program. It is suitable for a wide variety of word processing tasks but remain focused on word processing.
AbiWord is meant to remain relatively lightweight and support many file formats.
Wijzigingen in versie 3.0.5
bijna 2 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~52 MB
Downloadgrootte16 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties38.014
LicentieGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren