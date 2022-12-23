Dice Roller

door Leonora Tindall
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.1.3

bijna 4 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~509 KB
Download­grootte229 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties3.997
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project­websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/NoraCodes/gDiceRoller/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/codes.nora.gDiceRoller

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

flatpak install flathub codes.nora.gDiceRoller

flatpak run codes.nora.gDiceRoller