Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.

Headset is a desktop app that turns YouTube into a world class music streaming service.

Create collections, tune-in to a music subreddit or quickly play that song you’ve had stuck in your head all day!

Wijzigingen in versie 4.2.1

10 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~241 MB
Download­grootte106 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties17.697
LicentieMIT License
Project­websitehttps://headsetapp.co
Contacthttps://headsetapp.co/#contact
Veelgestelde vragenhttps://headsetapp.co/docs/faq
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/headsetapp/headset-electron/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/co.headsetapp.headset

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub co.headsetapp.headset

Uitvoeren

flatpak run co.headsetapp.headset