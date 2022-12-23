ldbfx

door GZYangKui
Installeren
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk

Visual database management tool

ldbfx is a set of database management tools that can create multiple connections to facilitate the management of different types of databases such as mysql, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL server, MariaDB and mongodb.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.0.0

ongeveer 1 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~9 MB
Download­grootte3 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties2.234
LicentieApache License 2.0
Project­websitehttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/cn.navclub.ldbfx

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub cn.navclub.ldbfx

Uitvoeren

flatpak run cn.navclub.ldbfx