Legacy Launcher

door Legacy Launcher Team
Installeren
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk

Play Minecraft and create your own world!

Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.

It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.32.2

16 dagen geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~260 MB
Download­grootte103 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties32.986
LicentiePropriëtair
Project­websitehttps://llaun.ch/
Contacthttps://llaun.ch/discord/intl
Helpen met vertalenhttps://github.com/Nik-mmzd/tl-translations
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.tlaun.TL

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub ch.tlaun.TL

Uitvoeren

flatpak run ch.tlaun.TL
Tags:
launcherminecraft