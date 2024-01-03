Flathub Logo

TigerJython

door TJ Group
Installeren

TigerJython IDE

TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.

For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.

Wijzigingen in versie 2.39

15 dagen geleden
(ongeveer 5 uur geleden gebouwd)
  • Geen wijzigingslogboek beschikbaar

  • Gemaakt door gemeenschap

    Deze app is in het openbaar ontwikkeld door een gemeenschap van vrijwilligers en vrijgegeven onder de BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License.
    Betrokken raken
Geïnstalleerde grootte~322.87 MiB
Download­grootte183.01 MiB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64, aarch64
Tags:
mathmatrixplottingsciencelinuxflatpak