Manuskript

An open-source tool for writers

Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.

With Manuskript you can:

  • Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
  • Create characters
  • Conceive plots
  • Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
  • Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
  • Build worlds
  • Track items
  • Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
  • View Story line
  • Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
  • Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more

Wijzigingen in versie 0.15.0

4 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~351 MB
Download­grootte115 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties15.754
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project­websitehttp://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript
Hulphttps://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript/category/features
Helpen met vertalenhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/manuskript/translations
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/issues
Broncodehttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript
Bijdragenhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/wiki#contributing
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.theologeek.Manuskript

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub ch.theologeek.Manuskript

Uitvoeren

flatpak run ch.theologeek.Manuskript
Tags:
editmanuskriptmsknovelofficetextwrite