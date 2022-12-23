Proton Mail Bridge

Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer

The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.

Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.

Wijzigingen in versie 3.2.0

28 dagen geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~159 MB
Download­grootte61 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties60.950
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project­websitehttps://proton.me/mail/bridge
Hulphttps://proton.me/support/mail
Veelgestelde vragenhttps://proton.me/support/protonmail-bridge-faq
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Uitvoeren

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge