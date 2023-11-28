Flathub Logo

Data Analysis Framework

ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.

Wijzigingen in versie 6.30.02

ongeveer 2 maanden geleden
(ongeveer 5 uur geleden gebouwd)
  • Geen wijzigingslogboek beschikbaar

  • Gemaakt door gemeenschap

    Deze app is in het openbaar ontwikkeld door een gemeenschap van vrijwilligers en vrijgegeven onder de GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later.
Geïnstalleerde grootte~602.46 MiB
Download­grootte256.37 MiB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64, aarch64
