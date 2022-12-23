RetroShare-gui

Secure communication for everyone

RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...

RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.

Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.

Wijzigingen in versie 0.6.6

ongeveer 2 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~71 MB
Download­grootte29 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties6.661
LicentieGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, , GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttp://retroshare.cc/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

flatpak install flathub cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

flatpak run cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui