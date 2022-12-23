Parallel Launcher

Modern N64 Emulator

Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.

Geïnstalleerde grootte~760 MB
Download­grootte531 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties34.700
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project­websitehttps://parallel-launcher.ca
Hulphttps://parallel-launcher.ca/doc/parallel-launcher-manual.pdf
Probleem meldenhttps://gitlab.com/parallel-launcher/parallel-launcher/-/boards/2128467
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher

flatpak install flathub ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher

Uitvoeren

flatpak run ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher
emulatorn64