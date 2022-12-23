Dconf Editor
door The GNOME Project
Geverifieerd
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
Wijzigingen in versie 43.0
9 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~1 MB
Downloadgrootte468 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties67.950
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Andere apps door The GNOME ProjectMeer
Andere apps in de GNOME-groepMeer
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren