Nestopia
A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator
Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.
Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.
Wijzigingen in versie 1.51.1
bijna 2 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~6 MB
Downloadgrootte2 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties42.609
LicentieGNU General Public License v2.0 only
