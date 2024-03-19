Flathub Logo

IRPF 2024

door Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Main window

Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

  • Propriëtair

    Deze app is niet in het openbaar ontwikkeld, dus alleen de ontwikkelaars weten hoe het werkt. Het kan onveilig zijn op manieren die moeilijk te detecteren zijn, en het kan zonder toezicht veranderen.
