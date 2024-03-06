eduK
eduK is an educational web platform focused on assisting users in income generation
eduK is an educational web platform that focuses on aiding users in income generation. It provides a comprehensive catalog of courses aimed at enhancing skills for various careers, thereby facilitating opportunities for users to achieve financial growth and stability. Through tailored learning paths, eduK empowers individuals by offering practical knowledge and tools necessary for success in the modern job market.
Wijzigingen in versie 0.0.1
20 dagen geleden
(ongeveer 6 uur geleden gebouwd)
- Geen wijzigingslogboek beschikbaar
Geïnstalleerde grootte~391.03 MiB
Downloadgrootte271.35 MiB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64