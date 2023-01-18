pw3270
door Perry Werneck
Access TN3270 hosts
GTK Based 3270 terminal emulator
pw3270 is a modern, GTK-based, completely free tn3270 emulator.
Created originally for Banco do Brasil, it's now an official Brazilian Government Public Software project, and is used worldwide.
LicentieGNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 only
