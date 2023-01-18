pw3270

Access TN3270 hosts

GTK Based 3270 terminal emulator

pw3270 is a modern, GTK-based, completely free tn3270 emulator.

Created originally for Banco do Brasil, it's now an official Brazilian Government Public Software project, and is used worldwide.

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub br.app.pw3270.terminal

Uitvoeren

flatpak run br.app.pw3270.terminal
