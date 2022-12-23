ConfClerk

ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Geïnstalleerde grootte~864 KB
Download­grootte406 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties965
LicentieGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Project­websitehttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
Hulphttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
Probleem meldenhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Uitvoeren

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
Tags:
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf