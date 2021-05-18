Cambalache
door Juan Pablo Ugarte
Create GTK User Interfaces
Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.
Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.
Wijzigingen in versie 0.12.1
5 dagen geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~6 MB
Downloadgrootte2 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties18.303
LicentieGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Andere apps in de GNOME-groepMeer
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren