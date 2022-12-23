Rockarrolla

A jukebox-like music player

A simple music player with a jukebox-like UI. It shows the albums and their songs in albums and can be added to the playlist with a coin-like system.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.4

7 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~3 MB
Download­grootte610 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties3.098
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project­websitehttps://gitlab.com/softwareperonista/rockarrolla
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ar.com.softwareperonista.Rockarrolla

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub ar.com.softwareperonista.Rockarrolla

Uitvoeren

flatpak run ar.com.softwareperonista.Rockarrolla