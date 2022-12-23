Ywallet

door Hanh Huynh Huu
Installeren

Light Wallet for Ycash and Zcash

Fastest synchronization of all the wallets on the market

Supports every feature of shielded y/zcash

Track your wallet performance and expenditures

Watch-only and Cold Wallet

Wijzigingen in versie 1.3.3+379

4 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~101 MB
Download­grootte72 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties849
LicentieMIT License
Project­websitehttps://hhanh00.github.io/zwallet/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.ywallet.Ywallet

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub app.ywallet.Ywallet

Uitvoeren

flatpak run app.ywallet.Ywallet