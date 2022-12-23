ytmdesktop

Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music

YTMDesktop is a Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music. YTMDesktop have NO affiliation with Google or YouTube. YouTube Music are trademark of Google Inc.

Wijzigingen in versie v1.13.0

bijna 3 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~402 MB
Download­grootte234 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties48.897
LicentieCreative Commons Zero v1.0 Universal
Project­websitehttps://ytmdesktop.app/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop

Uitvoeren

flatpak run app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop