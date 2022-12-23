RedNotebook
door Jendrik Seipp
Graphical diary and journal
Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.
Wijzigingen in versie 2.29.6
ongeveer 2 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~7 MB
Downloadgrootte2 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties30.005
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
