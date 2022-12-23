RedNotebook

door Jendrik Seipp
Graphical diary and journal

Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.

flatpak install flathub app.rednotebook.RedNotebook

Uitvoeren

flatpak run app.rednotebook.RedNotebook
