Midterm: Notes & Flashcards

door Minh Loi
A free note-taking app for studying.

Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.

Features:

  • Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
  • Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
  • Study offline (offline accessible).
  • Dark mode.
  • Powerful visual editor.
  • Keep track of notes to study before exams.
  • Collaborate and study with your friends.
  • Support nested folders.
  • and many more.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.2.2

ongeveer 2 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~210 MB
Download­grootte87 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties8.857
LicentiePropriëtair
Project­websitehttps://midterm.app
Hulphttps://reddit.com/r/MidtermApp
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.midterm.MidtermDesktop

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub app.midterm.MidtermDesktop

Uitvoeren

flatpak run app.midterm.MidtermDesktop