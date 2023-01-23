Gummi

door alexandervdm
Installeren

The simple LaTeX editor

Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.

Wijzigingen in versie 0.8.3

ongeveer 1 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~11 MB
Download­grootte4 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties1.016
LicentieMIT License
Project­websitehttps://gummi.app/
Hulphttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/wiki/
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.gummi.gummi

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub app.gummi.gummi

Uitvoeren

flatpak run app.gummi.gummi
Tags:
editorlatex