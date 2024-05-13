Flathub Logo

Fotema

door David Bliss
All photos view

Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.0.0

3 dagen geleden
(ongeveer 9 uur geleden gebouwd)

  • Gemaakt door gemeenschap

    Deze app is in het openbaar ontwikkeld door een gemeenschap van vrijwilligers en vrijgegeven onder de GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Betrokken raken
