Warp

door Fina Wilke
drey.app
Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

Wijzigingen in versie 0.5.4

ongeveer 2 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~8 MB
Download­grootte3 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties42.453
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project­websitehttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
Contacthttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
Probleem meldenhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

Uitvoeren

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole