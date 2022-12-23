Multiplication Puzzle

Solve a math mystery

Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.

You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.

Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.

Geïnstalleerde grootte~143 KB
Download­grootte55 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties1.875
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult
Probleem meldenhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle

flatpak install flathub app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle

Uitvoeren

flatpak run app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle
