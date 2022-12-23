Key Rack

door Sophie Herold
drey.app
View and edit your apps’ keys

This app allows you do view and edit keys, like passwords or tokens, stored by apps.

This app is currently limited to a specific format used by some Flatpak apps.

Wijzigingen in versie 0.2.0

9 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~3 MB
Download­grootte1 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties1.680
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project­websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/sophie-h/key-rack
Probleem meldenhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/sophie-h/key-rack/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.KeyRack

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub app.drey.KeyRack

Uitvoeren

flatpak run app.drey.KeyRack
keypasswords