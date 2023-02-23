Elastic
door Alexander Mikhaylenko
Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
Wijzigingen in versie 0.1.3
3 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~541 KB
Downloadgrootte158 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties2.932
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
