Dialect
door The Dialect Authors
Translate between languages
A translation app for GNOME.
Features:
- Translation based on Google Translate
- Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
- Translation based on Lingva Translate API
- Text to speech
- Translation history
- Automatic language detection
- Clipboard buttons
Wijzigingen in versie 2.1.1
8 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~4 MB
Downloadgrootte1 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties90.303
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
