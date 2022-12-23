Dialect

door The Dialect Authors
drey.app
Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

Wijzigingen in versie 2.1.1

8 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~4 MB
Download­grootte1 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties90.303
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/
Helpen met vertalenhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/dialect/
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Dialect

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Dialect

Uitvoeren

flatpak run app.drey.Dialect
Tags:
translatetranslation