Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources

Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:

  • wallhaven.cc
  • Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
  • NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
  • Unsplash

Geïnstalleerde grootte~1 MB
Download­grootte320 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties7.799
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask
Hulphttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Helpen met vertalenhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Probleem meldenhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Damask

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Damask

Uitvoeren

flatpak run app.drey.Damask
