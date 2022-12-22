Blurble

door Vojtěch Perník
drey.app
Word guessing game

Solve the riddle until you run out of guesses!

The game is a clone of Wordle and made with localization in mind.

Wijzigingen in versie 0.4.0

3 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~466 KB
Download­grootte183 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties5.177
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Blurble
Helpen met vertalenhttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/Blurble
Probleem meldenhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Blurble/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Blurble

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Blurble

Uitvoeren

flatpak run app.drey.Blurble