BlueBubbles

bluebubbles.app
Installeren

BlueBubbles client for Linux

BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.12.2.1

2 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~59 MB
Download­grootte22 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties9.251
LicentieApache License 2.0
Project­websitehttps://bluebubbles.app/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Uitvoeren

flatpak run app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles