BlueBubbles
BlueBubbles client for Linux
BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.
Wijzigingen in versie 1.12.2.1
2 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~59 MB
Downloadgrootte22 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties9.251
LicentieApache License 2.0
