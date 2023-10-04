Flathub Logo

BlackboardSync

bbsync.app
Download your Blackboard Learn content to your device

A student favourite, now available on FlatHub!

Download all your content from Blackboard Learn to your device, without any intervention.

Sync content like text documents, spreadsheets and lecture slides, which you can later access offline.

More than 30 universities supported around the world.

Wijzigingen in versie 0.9.11

3 maanden geleden
(Bouwpoging 3 maanden geleden)
  • Geen wijzigingslogboek beschikbaar

  • Gemaakt door gemeenschap

    Deze app is in het openbaar ontwikkeld door een gemeenschap van vrijwilligers en vrijgegeven onder de GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
    Betrokken raken
Geïnstalleerde grootte~201.76 MiB
Download­grootte79.31 MiB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties224
