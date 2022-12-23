Clairvoyant

pateikė Cassidy James Blaede
Patvirtino @cassidyjames GitHub
ĮdiegtiPaaukoti
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka

Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

Pakeitimai versijoje 3.0.6

prieš 3 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~142 KB
Atsisiuntimo dydis61 KB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai3 395
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekto svetainėhttps://cassidyjames.com
Pagalbahttps://cassidyjames.com/support
Prisidėti prie vertimohttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
Pranešti apie problemąhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Paleisti

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant
Tags:
8ballcrystaleightmagicmedium🎱🔮