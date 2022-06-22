Darkbar

Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

flatpak install flathub com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

Paleisti

flatpak run com.github.bluesabre.darkbar
customizationtitlebar