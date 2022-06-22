Darkbar
pateikė Sean Davis
Darken application titlebars based on your preference
Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.
It allows the following settings for each application:
- None: Let the application decide
- Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
- Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
- Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant
Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.
Pakeitimai versijoje 1.0.1
prieš apie metus
Įdiegtas dydis~1 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis367 KB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai3 995
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
