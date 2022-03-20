VServer

pateikė Eduard Berloso Clarà
Įdiegti
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka

Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

Pakeitimai versijoje 1.6.1

prieš daugiau nei metus
Įdiegtas dydis~95 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis19 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai6 193
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekto svetainėhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
Pagalbahttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Prisidėti prie vertimohttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
Pranešti apie problemąhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Paleisti

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
Tags:
appfileshttpserversharevala