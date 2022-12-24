Viper

pateikė 0neGal
Patvirtino @0negal GitHub
Įdiegti

Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.

Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Pakeitimai versijoje 1.7.3

prieš 2 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~240 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis96 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai3 524
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekto svetainėhttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

Paleisti

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper