Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Features:

  • Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
  • Staging of single lines
  • Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
  • Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
  • Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
  • Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
  • Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.

Pakeitimai versijoje v1.3.0

prieš 2 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~68 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis28 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai38 824
LicencijaMIT License
Projekto svetainėhttps://murmele.github.io/Gittyup
Pagalbahttps://matrix.to/#/#Gittyup:matrix.org
Pranešti apie problemąhttps://github.com/Murmele/Gittyup/issues
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Paleisti

flatpak run com.github.Murmele.Gittyup