Gittyup
pateikė Gittyup Community
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
Features:
- Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
- Staging of single lines
- Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
- Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
- Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
- Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
- Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.
Pakeitimai versijoje v1.3.0
prieš 2 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~68 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis28 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai38 824
LicencijaMIT License
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu