Gradience

pateikė Gradience Team
Patvirtino @GradienceTeam GitHub
Įdiegti
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka

Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

Pakeitimai versijoje 0.4.1

prieš 4 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~26 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis9 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai56 784
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekto svetainėhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience
Pagalbahttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/discussions
Prisidėti prie vertimohttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/GradienceTeam/gradience
Pranešti apie problemąhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/issues
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Paleisti

flatpak run com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience
Tags:
adwcustomizeradwaita manager