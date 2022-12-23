Mindustry
pateikė Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.
Pakeitimai versijoje 145.1
prieš 4 dienas
Įdiegtas dydis~256 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis134 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai29 901
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu