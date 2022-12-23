DICOM viewer
2D and 3D views with many tools, 3D view also for non-uniform images, Volume Rendering, Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), RTSTRUCT contours.
DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines.
Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity.
2D+t and 3D+t animations.
DICOM metadata viewer.
Most IODs are supported incl. enhanced, Structured Reports (SR), sequential and interleaved 4D Series, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State (PR), Ultrasound with proper measurement in Calibrated Regions, etc.
Pakeitimai versijoje 1.9.1
prieš 26 dienas
Įdiegtas dydis~33 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis10 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai6 487
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
