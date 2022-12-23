Postman
pateikė Postman Inc.
Postman is a complete API development environment.
Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.
Pakeitimai versijoje 10.15.0
prieš 7 dienas
Įdiegtas dydis~185 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis182 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai499 400
LicencijaNuosavybinė
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu