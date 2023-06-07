Geekbench 6
Cross-platform system benchmark
Geekbench 6 is a cross-platform benchmark that measures your system's performance with the press of a button. How will your mobile device or desktop computer perform when push comes to crunch? How will it compare to the newest devices on the market? Find out today with Geekbench 6.
Needs to be run on the command line.
Pakeitimai versijoje 6.1.0
prieš 2 mėnesius
- Pakeitimų žurnalas nepateiktas
Įdiegtas dydis~228 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis228 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai0
LicencijaNuosavybinė