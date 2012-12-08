Frogatto & Friends
An old-school 2D platform game
An old-school 2D platform game, starring a certain quixotic frog. Frogatto has gorgeous, high-end pixel art, pumping arcade tunes, and all the gameplay nuance of a classic console title. Run and jump over pits and enemies. Grab enemies with your tongue, swallow them, and then spit them out at other enemies as projectiles! Fight dangerous bosses, and solve vexing puzzles. Collect coins and use them to buy upgrades and new abilities in the store. Talk to characters in game, and work to unravel Big Bad Milgram's plot against the townsfolk!
Pakeitimai versijoje 1.3.1
prieš daugiau nei 10 metų
Įdiegtas dydis~266 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis236 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai6 643
Licencijazlib License, , Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported, ,
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu