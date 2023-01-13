Flathub Logo

FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client

pateikė FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.

FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008

Pakeitimai versijoje 2.10.0

prieš 5 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~27 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis11 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai14 631
LicencijaApache License 2.0
Projekto svetainėhttps://www.freerdp.com/
Susisiektihttps://www.freerdp.com/
Pagalbahttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki
Dažnai užduodami klausimaihttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki/FAQ
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.freerdp.FreeRDP

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Tags:
rdpremote desktop