FlashPrint

pateikė Flashforge
Įdiegti
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka

Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.

Pakeitimai versijoje 5.6.0

prieš 4 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~39 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis28 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai10 441
Licencijahttp://www.flashforge.com/terms-of-service/
Projekto svetainėhttp://www.flashforge.com/flashprint/
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Paleisti

flatpak run com.flashforge.FlashPrint
Tags:
3dcontrolfdmflashforgemodelplaplasticprintslicer