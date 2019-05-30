Fablemaker

pateikė Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
Įdiegti
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka

Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.

Pop open the magical pages that offer a new approach to interacting with the beloved Aesop's Fables! Read and touch these time honored stories and then hack the pages to make them your own. The art, sounds and text can all be hacked, creating your unique fables you can share with others.

Pakeitimai versijoje 1.2

prieš apie 4 metus
Įdiegtas dydis~885 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis252 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai5 866
LicencijaNuosavybinė
Projekto svetainėhttp://thethirdterminal.com
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.fablemaker

Kitos Endless Studios programėlės

Aqueducts

An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
endlessnetwork.com

Frog Squash

An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
endlessnetwork.com

Tank Warriors

Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
endlessnetwork.com

Dragon’s Apprentice

An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
endlessnetwork.com

The Passage

Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
endlessnetwork.com

White House

Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
endlessnetwork.com

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.fablemaker

Paleisti

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.fablemaker